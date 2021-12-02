ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.37 and last traded at $6.37. Approximately 2,418,602 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 90,430,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.36.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 28.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,280,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850,000 shares in the last quarter. CIF Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,437,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,908,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,973,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 426,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

