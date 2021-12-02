ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2021

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.37 and last traded at $6.37. Approximately 2,418,602 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 90,430,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.36.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 28.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,280,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850,000 shares in the last quarter. CIF Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,437,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,908,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,973,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 426,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the period.

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

