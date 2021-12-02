iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 155,785 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 1,117,583 shares.The stock last traded at $49.21 and had previously closed at $49.52.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWL. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,454,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,615,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,451,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 716,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,359,000 after acquiring an additional 224,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,040,000.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

