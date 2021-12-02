Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 1,000 Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 19.8% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 732.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

SWM stock opened at $28.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.55 million, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.53 and a 200-day moving average of $37.47. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.00%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

