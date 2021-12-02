Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $32.74 Million Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 117,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in DocuSign were worth $32,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in DocuSign by 6.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 10.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 301,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,217,000 after buying an additional 28,863 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.4% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 28,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 7.7% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 50,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,039,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 75.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DOCU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $389.00 price target (up from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.20.

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,387 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total value of $1,765,622.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $1,634,974.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,620 shares of company stock worth $12,521,414. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign stock opened at $230.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $263.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.22. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $179.49 and a one year high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of -268.36 and a beta of 0.91.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.