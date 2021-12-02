Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock Holdings Lifted by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 0.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,773,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,695,386,000 after purchasing an additional 65,086 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Synopsys by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,257,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,725,801,000 after acquiring an additional 23,588 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,755,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,035,728,000 after acquiring an additional 147,404 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $799,333,000 after buying an additional 134,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,744,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $756,802,000 after buying an additional 165,343 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $1,411,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,058,934. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price target for the company. HSBC reissued an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.67.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $334.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $325.00 and a 200-day moving average of $300.31. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $217.69 and a one year high of $361.22.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.