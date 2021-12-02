IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Holdings Decreased by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank reduced its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 8.0% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,911,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 16.3% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX opened at $599.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $632.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $637.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.93. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $447.82 and a 1-year high of $706.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.50.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

