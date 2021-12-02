959 Shares in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Bought by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 147.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 90.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $101,408.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $27,842.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,293 shares of company stock worth $361,214 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IIPR. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.25.

IIPR opened at $250.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.80 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $256.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.37. The company has a current ratio of 80.69, a quick ratio of 80.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.81 and a 12 month high of $288.02.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 58.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.57%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

