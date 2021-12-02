Abacus Planning Group Inc. Sells 9,960 Shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,455 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 9,960 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Diana Shipping were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Trading LLC raised its stake in Diana Shipping by 117.7% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 56,073 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 30,321 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 457.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 69,946 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 1.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 167.8% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 82,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 51,854 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the second quarter worth approximately $599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DSX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BTIG Research lowered Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Diana Shipping in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Diana Shipping stock opened at $3.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.82. Diana Shipping Inc. has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $6.36. The firm has a market cap of $358.82 million, a PE ratio of 78.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 4.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 800.16%.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.