West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Stake Trimmed by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $435.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.23. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.85 and a 52-week high of $475.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $425.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $403.95.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.93%.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total transaction of $4,456,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.