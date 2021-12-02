Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Predictive Oncology (POAI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ: POAI):

11/29/2021 – Predictive Oncology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Predictive Oncology Inc. is focused on applying artificial intelligence to personalized medicine and drug discovery. Its operating business unit consists of Helomics, TumorGenesis and Skyline Medical. Predictive Oncology Inc., formerly known as Precision Therapeutics Inc., is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

11/26/2021 – Predictive Oncology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Predictive Oncology Inc. is focused on applying artificial intelligence to personalized medicine and drug discovery. Its operating business unit consists of Helomics, TumorGenesis and Skyline Medical. Predictive Oncology Inc., formerly known as Precision Therapeutics Inc., is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

11/17/2021 – Predictive Oncology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Predictive Oncology Inc. is focused on applying artificial intelligence to personalized medicine and drug discovery. Its operating business unit consists of Helomics, TumorGenesis and Skyline Medical. Predictive Oncology Inc., formerly known as Precision Therapeutics Inc., is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

11/16/2021 – Predictive Oncology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Litchfield Hills Research.

Shares of POAI opened at $1.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $68.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.57. Predictive Oncology Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $2.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.15.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Predictive Oncology had a negative net margin of 1,887.80% and a negative return on equity of 30.71%. The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Predictive Oncology Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of POAI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Predictive Oncology by 231.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,085 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 1,284,326 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology during the second quarter worth $391,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Predictive Oncology by 198.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 275,732 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology during the first quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology during the second quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Predictive Oncology, Inc engages in the application of artificial intelligence medicine business and provision of cleared STREAMWAY System for automated, direct-to-drain medical fluid disposal and associated products. It operates through the following segments: Helomics, Skyline, Soluble, and Corporate.

