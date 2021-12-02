Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSE MLR opened at $33.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.01. Miller Industries has a one year low of $32.55 and a one year high of $47.57.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $164.72 million during the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 3.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLR. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in Miller Industries by 0.7% during the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 62,178 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 16.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 321.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 27.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,176 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after purchasing an additional 38,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 11.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,625 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, ?and Chevron.

