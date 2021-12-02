Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPSI opened at $7.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.34. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $12.44.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 242.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 107,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 74,988.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 74,988 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc engages in the manufacture, sale and distribution of on-site power generation equipment for applications in the industrial, commercial and backup power markets. It operates through the Transmission & Distribution Solutions (T&D Solutions), and Critical Power Solutions segments (Critical Power).

