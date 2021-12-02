Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.20 Per Share

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of 1.20 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08.

Royal Bank of Canada has raised its dividend by 19.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Royal Bank of Canada has a payout ratio of 39.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

RY stock opened at C$125.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$129.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$128.14. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$102.74 and a 52 week high of C$134.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$179.14 billion and a PE ratio of 11.84.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.24, for a total value of C$69,558.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$522,507.36. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.68, for a total value of C$700,799.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$773,355.47. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,843.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RY shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a C$144.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$141.02.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

