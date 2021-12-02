Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.80 Per Share

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

Lancaster Colony has increased its dividend by 26.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 59 consecutive years. Lancaster Colony has a payout ratio of 54.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ:LANC opened at $147.32 on Thursday. Lancaster Colony has a 12-month low of $145.79 and a 12-month high of $201.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 0.18.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.52). Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $392.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lancaster Colony stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 57.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

