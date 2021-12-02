Insider Selling: Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) CMO Sells 1,034 Shares of Stock

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) CMO Danielle Simpson sold 1,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $10,226.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE APRN opened at $10.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.92. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The company has a market cap of $254.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of -3.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.79.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.59). Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 136.00% and a negative net margin of 15.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Blue Apron during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,675,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Blue Apron during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,964,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in Blue Apron by 70.3% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 875,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 361,370 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Blue Apron during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Blue Apron during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,635,000. 33.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. It engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm involves in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J. Wadiak, Ilia M.

