Short Interest in BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Drops By 46.2%

BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the October 31st total of 87,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 67.4 days.

Shares of BLRDF stock opened at $21.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.62. BillerudKorsnäs AB has a 12-month low of $16.15 and a 12-month high of $22.30.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

BillerudKorsnÃ¤s AB (publ) provides fiber based packaging materials and solutions in Sweden and internationally. It operates through three segments: Product area Board, Product area Paper, and Solutions & Other. The company offers kraft papers for medical equipment and food packaging sectors; and sack papers for making sacks.

