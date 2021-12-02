Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:ULH)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd.

Universal Logistics has decreased its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years. Universal Logistics has a payout ratio of 12.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Universal Logistics to earn $3.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.9%.

ULH opened at $18.32 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.97. The company has a market capitalization of $493.16 million, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.48. Universal Logistics has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.22. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 374.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $313,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 34,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support in-bound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

