Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:ULH)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd.
Universal Logistics has decreased its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years. Universal Logistics has a payout ratio of 12.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Universal Logistics to earn $3.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.9%.
ULH opened at $18.32 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.97. The company has a market capitalization of $493.16 million, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.48. Universal Logistics has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 374.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $313,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 34,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.69% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.
About Universal Logistics
Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support in-bound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.
