Brady (NYSE:BRC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.120-$3.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE BRC opened at $50.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.55. Brady has a 1 year low of $44.04 and a 1 year high of $61.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $321.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.04 million. Brady had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brady will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brady from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Brady by 16.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,447,000 after purchasing an additional 30,917 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Brady by 9.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Brady by 9.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brady during the third quarter valued at about $230,000. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

