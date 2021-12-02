Atticus Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 442 Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 94,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,531,000 after purchasing an additional 22,215 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 686,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,850,000 after acquiring an additional 38,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

NYSE PAG opened at $99.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.43. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.64 and a 12 month high of $114.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.92. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.71%.

PAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist boosted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens boosted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.