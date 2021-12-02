International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO decreased its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in International Paper were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

In other International Paper news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IP opened at $45.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.97. International Paper has a 1 year low of $45.13 and a 1 year high of $65.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.22.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 40.57%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IP. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securities began coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

