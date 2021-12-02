Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,832 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 20.5% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,996 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,838,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth $18,652,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 11,267 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,112,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $448.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $436.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $396.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.21 billion, a PE ratio of 70.95, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total value of $9,014,469.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total value of $4,273,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,409 shares in the company, valued at $22,825,404.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $474.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Argus lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $476.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $456.08.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.