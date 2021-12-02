UMB Bank N A MO Makes New Investment in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,312 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Associated Banc by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,656,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125,526 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 34.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,756,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,296,000 after buying an additional 2,744,322 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 28.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,654,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,732,000 after buying an additional 2,143,265 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,758,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,492,000 after buying an additional 88,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 36.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,692,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,140,000 after buying an additional 714,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

In other news, Director John F. Bergstrom acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Lau sold 14,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $336,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,350 shares of company stock valued at $534,350 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASB opened at $21.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.17. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52 week low of $15.54 and a 52 week high of $24.06.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Associated Banc had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.