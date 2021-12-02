UMB Bank N A MO Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

UMB Bank N A MO trimmed its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 12,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 24,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $85.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.89 and a 200 day moving average of $87.35. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $85.32 and a 12 month high of $88.16.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

