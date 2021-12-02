Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $240.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $249.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.86. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $199.30 and a 52-week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

