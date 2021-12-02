discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV) Plans GBX 3.35 Dividend

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.35 ($0.04) per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:DSCV opened at GBX 1,026 ($13.40) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of £972.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,064.49. discoverIE Group has a 1-year low of GBX 560 ($7.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,274 ($16.64).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DSCV shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,220 ($15.94) price target on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Tuesday.

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

