Constellation Trading 3.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. One Constellation coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Constellation has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. Constellation has a market cap of $237.82 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003561 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00043893 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.68 or 0.00238095 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00007658 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.67 or 0.00086680 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Constellation

Constellation is a coin. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Buying and Selling Constellation

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

