Polkadex (PDEX) Price Down 22.1% Over Last Week

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. One Polkadex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $13.14 or 0.00023411 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Polkadex has traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. Polkadex has a total market cap of $59.17 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polkadex alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00063315 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00071307 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.41 or 0.00095125 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,491.63 or 0.08000085 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,342.32 or 1.00351825 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Polkadex Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 4,501,930 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Polkadex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkadex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polkadex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkadex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.