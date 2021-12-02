Horizon Protocol Price Tops $0.17 (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. During the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. Horizon Protocol has a market cap of $6.82 million and approximately $531,988.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000304 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00063315 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00071307 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.41 or 0.00095125 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,491.63 or 0.08000085 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,342.32 or 1.00351825 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizon Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

