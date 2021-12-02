Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

Equities researchers at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LYFT. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $84.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.63.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $38.22 on Thursday. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $37.97 and a fifty-two week high of $68.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.91.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.61. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.30%. The business had revenue of $864.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.44) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $151,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 7,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $358,543.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,936 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,779. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 174.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,104,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $369,188,000 after buying an additional 3,881,438 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 21,157.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,560,866 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $215,361,000 after buying an additional 3,544,115 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the second quarter worth approximately $63,159,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 90.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,486,089 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $89,879,000 after buying an additional 706,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 20.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,085,311 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $247,080,000 after buying an additional 704,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

