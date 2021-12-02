David Brown Purchases 23,750 Shares of XRF Scientific Limited (ASX:XRF) Stock

XRF Scientific Limited (ASX:XRF) insider David Brown acquired 23,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.61 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of A$14,368.75 ($10,263.39).

On Friday, November 12th, David Brown acquired 61,250 shares of XRF Scientific stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.60 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of A$36,872.50 ($26,337.50).

On Friday, October 22nd, David Brown 210,937 shares of XRF Scientific stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37.

XRF Scientific Limited manufactures and markets precious metal products, specialized chemicals, and instruments for the scientific, analytical, construction material, and mining industries in Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Capital Equipment, Precious Metals, and Consumables segments.

