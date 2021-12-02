Insider Selling: Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $16,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:USIO opened at $6.39 on Thursday. Usio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $8.62. The company has a market capitalization of $159.58 million, a PE ratio of -639.00 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.37.
Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Usio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $15.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Usio, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on USIO shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Usio in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Usio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.
About Usio
USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.
