Insider Selling: Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $16,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:USIO opened at $6.39 on Thursday. Usio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $8.62. The company has a market capitalization of $159.58 million, a PE ratio of -639.00 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.37.

Get Usio alerts:

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Usio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $15.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Usio, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USIO. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Usio by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Usio by 34.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 20,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Usio by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Usio by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 9,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Usio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 20.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on USIO shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Usio in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Usio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

About Usio

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Usio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.