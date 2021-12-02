NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) CEO Buys $101,530.00 in Stock

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) CEO David William Sides purchased 6,500 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.62 per share, with a total value of $101,530.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $16.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -267.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.24. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $23.80.
NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $149.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.47 million. NextGen Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 12.59%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About NextGen Healthcare
NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.
