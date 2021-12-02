NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) CEO Buys $101,530.00 in Stock

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) CEO David William Sides purchased 6,500 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.62 per share, with a total value of $101,530.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $16.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -267.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.24. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $23.80.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $149.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.47 million. NextGen Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 12.59%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 249,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after buying an additional 13,171 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2,393.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 5,908 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 6,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 409,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after buying an additional 41,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

