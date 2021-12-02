Insider Selling: Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) SVP Sells $159,210.55 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 1,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $159,210.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of PCOR opened at $78.05 on Thursday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.18 and a 12-month high of $108.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.83.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.13% and a negative net margin of 50.62%. The firm had revenue of $131.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.36 million. Procore Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PCOR shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCOR. XN Exponent Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,816,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,327,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,800,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,317,000. Finally, Archon Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

