Clynton R. Nauman Sells 30,561 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) Director Clynton R. Nauman sold 30,561 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $215,149.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NG stock opened at $6.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 62.14, a quick ratio of 62.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $11.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -59.55 and a beta of 0.64.
NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.
About NovaGold Resources
NovaGold Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
