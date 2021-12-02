Clynton R. Nauman Sells 30,561 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) Director Clynton R. Nauman sold 30,561 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $215,149.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NG stock opened at $6.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 62.14, a quick ratio of 62.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $11.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -59.55 and a beta of 0.64.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 48.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 399,823 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 130,109 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 12.3% in the second quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 9,380,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,750 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 10.1% during the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 4,578,832 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,676,000 after acquiring an additional 421,717 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in NovaGold Resources by 158.6% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 50,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 30,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.