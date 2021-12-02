Brokerages Expect VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) will announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). VistaGen Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.25). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for VistaGen Therapeutics.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.41% and a negative net margin of 2,183.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In related news, CFO Jerrold Duane Dotson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,092.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 339.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,650,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,697,000 after acquiring an additional 8,996,421 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,882,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078,523 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,638,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 190.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 690.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,079,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816,239 shares during the last quarter. 63.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VTGN opened at $1.78 on Thursday. VistaGen Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.67.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

