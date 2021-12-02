First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Director Ross E. Leckie Acquires 500 Shares

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Director Ross E. Leckie acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.24 per share, for a total transaction of $21,620.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $39.64 on Thursday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.23 and a 52-week high of $51.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.15.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is currently 53.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 434.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 53,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 43,215 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,646,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,274,000 after buying an additional 57,828 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 27.1% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 624,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,133,000 after buying an additional 133,164 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 108.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 6,184 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 273.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 22,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

