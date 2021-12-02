Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 814 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,701 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VMC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,733,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $475,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,005 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 50,219.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 984,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,413,000 after acquiring an additional 982,786 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,654,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $462,123,000 after acquiring an additional 547,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,928,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,031,915,000 after acquiring an additional 336,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,237,000. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.59.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total transaction of $280,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total transaction of $588,762.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMC opened at $188.98 on Thursday. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $134.53 and a 12 month high of $210.16. The stock has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

