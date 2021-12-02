UMB Bank N A MO Acquires 153 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,364,000 after purchasing an additional 11,205 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,650,000. Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 207,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,262,000 after acquiring an additional 8,553 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus lowered Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.22.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CLX opened at $165.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.18. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $156.23 and a 52-week high of $231.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.58 and its 200-day moving average is $170.96.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.10%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

