Asset Dedication LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 102.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,345,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,914,000 after buying an additional 11,010,080 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8,261.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,890,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,878,000 after buying an additional 6,808,086 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,770,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,718,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710,699 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,033,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,241,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,348 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of IUSB opened at $53.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.39. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $52.48 and a 12-month high of $54.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.