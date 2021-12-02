UMB Bank N A MO Boosts Stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NULG. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,875,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,038,000 after buying an additional 211,911 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 579.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,577,000 after purchasing an additional 166,238 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,964,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,578,000 after purchasing an additional 97,249 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000,000 after purchasing an additional 70,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 158,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,247,000 after purchasing an additional 69,661 shares during the last quarter.

NULG opened at $69.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.01. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $34.04.

