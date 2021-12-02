YIELD App (YLD) One Day Volume Hits $1.59 Million

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. Over the last week, YIELD App has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. YIELD App has a total market cap of $60.72 million and $1.59 million worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YIELD App coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000777 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get YIELD App alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003623 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00043892 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.96 or 0.00237859 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00007683 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.74 or 0.00086534 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

YIELD App Coin Profile

YLD is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 145,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 138,743,220 coins. YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app . YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

YIELD App Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YIELD App should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YIELD App using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “YLDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for YIELD App Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YIELD App and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.