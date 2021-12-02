AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Lifted to “Outperform” at CIBC

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$65.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoCanada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

AutoCanada stock opened at $26.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.75. AutoCanada has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $47.00.

AutoCanada, Inc engages in the operation of franchised automobile dealerships. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segment. The firm offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance, and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection products.

