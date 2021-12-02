Graco (NYSE:GGG) Rating Increased to Outperform at William Blair

Graco (NYSE:GGG) was upgraded by analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GGG. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $71.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.59. Graco has a one year low of $64.34 and a one year high of $80.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.66.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The business had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Graco will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Graco news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $199,941.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,761,944.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $47,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Graco by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Graco by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 40,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Graco by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,111,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,807,000 after acquiring an additional 242,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Graco by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 835,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,252,000 after acquiring an additional 22,712 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

