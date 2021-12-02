Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $221.11

Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $221.11 and last traded at $223.67, with a volume of 1462 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $231.28.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KWR. Zacks Investment Research raised Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $449.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.68 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

In other news, SVP L Wilbert Platzer sold 673 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.27, for a total value of $181,218.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dieter Laininger sold 2,808 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.23, for a total value of $758,805.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,513. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR)

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

