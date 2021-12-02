Cian (NYSE:CIAN) Trading 5% Higher

Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN)’s stock price traded up 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $16.00. 8,195 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 597,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.24.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cian in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.90 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cian in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cian in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.80 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cian in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Finally, VTB Capital initiated coverage on Cian in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.24.

About Cian (NYSE:CIAN)

Cian PLC provides an online real estate classifieds platform principally in Russia. Cian PLC is based in LARNACA, Cyprus.

