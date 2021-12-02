Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Trading Down 7.8%

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL)’s share price was down 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $110.00 and last traded at $110.00. Approximately 22,307 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 436,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.37.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DUOL shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Duolingo from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.43.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.63. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.06). Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 88.94% and a negative net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $63.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Duolingo Inc will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Natalie Glance sold 57,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $8,205,062.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 13,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $1,918,575.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,722 shares of company stock valued at $22,089,194.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DUOL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $488,000. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL)

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

