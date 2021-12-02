Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.20

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.20 and last traded at $5.63, with a volume of 3773827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOL shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.10 to $8.10 in a report on Monday, September 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.51.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOL. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 10,256.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 717,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after buying an additional 710,891 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,899,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 454,252 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,132,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,365,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,052,000 after purchasing an additional 391,685 shares during the period. 1.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOL Linhas A?reas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

