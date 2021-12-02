Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $30.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.82. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $28.16 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.82%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 158.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,993,000 after buying an additional 483,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

