Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.200-$7.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of BERY opened at $69.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.34. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $71.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.24 and its 200-day moving average is $65.50.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BERY. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities began coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.00.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $951,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Berry Global Group stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

