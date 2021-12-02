Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wedbush

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wedbush from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $200.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $185.00. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.38% from the company’s current price.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.02.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $164.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.21. Apple has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $170.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Apple will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $2,670,448.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,553,808 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,999,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,670,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732,451 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Apple by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,279,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,151,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Apple by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,170,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

